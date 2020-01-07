Sarfaraz Ahmed Has Backed Pakistan to Win U-19 World Cup

Former captain of Pakistan national team Sarfaraz Ahmed has backed the Pakistan U-19 cricket team to lift the upcoming World Cup trophy.

Sarfaraz visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday where the U-19 squad was training and shared his experience with them.

It is worth mentioning that Sarfaraz Ahmed himself led Pakistan U-19 to the World Cup victory in 2006 with a victory over arch-rivals India.

Speaking to the media about his conversation with the U-19 team, Sarfaraz said:

I have told the boys this is a perfect platform to graduate to the next level as we had also gone through this route. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi are prime examples, they came from this set-up and are now a part of the national team. I have a feeling that this team has the capability to beat any team in the competition and has the fire power to win the tournament. The momentum is on their side. They’ve had a good 2019 as they performed very well in South Africa and other recent series. I have great memories of my time in the U19 side. The best one is the final which we won in the 2006 World Cup. The way we won it, I am going to remember it for the rest of my life. We had a brilliant time and we played like one.

Pakistan are placed in Group C, where the Rohail Nazir-led side will face Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Scotland. Their campaign begins on 19th January against Scotland.