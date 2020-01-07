UAE Introduces New 5-Year Multi-Entry Visa

Following Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to explore the potential of its tourism sector.

Taking the first step towards turning the Gulf state into a tourism hub, the UAE has introduced its first multiple-entry visa regime for all nationalities with five-year validity.

The government of Dubai Media Office announced this in a tweet on Monday.

UAE Cabinet chaired by @HHShkMohd approves new amendment for tourist visas in #UAE. The new tourist visa will be valid for five years and can be used for multiple entries and is open for all nationalities.

The UAE premier’s Twitter account mentioned that the country attracts 21 million tourists every year. He expected the move to increase the number significantly.

Before this, the country’s on-arrival tourist visa for multiple free entries was available only for 90 days from the date of entry.

He said that the decision was aimed at preparing the country for the next 50 years of development.

The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates.

Over the years, the gulf country has emerged as a preferred destination for African, Asian, and South American travelers, especially after the visit of several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

In October this year, Dubai is also hosting the Expo 2020, a mega trade fair.