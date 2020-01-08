AMD Radeon 5600XT Crushes Nvidia in 1080p Gaming

The Radeon 5600XT has finally arrived at CES 2020 as an upper mid-range GPU to bridge the gap between the entry-level 5500XT, and the high-end 5700XT. The 5600XT aims to provide the 1080p gaming market with 90-120 FPS in AAA games.

The GPU is built on the same RDNA architecture found on the 5500 and 5700 series. It features 36 compute units, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, clock speeds between 1,375MHz and 1,560MHz, and 2,304 stream processors.

The 5600XT was shown off displaying 92 FPS in the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare, 87 FPS in Gears of War 5, and 88 FPS for Division 2. This performance beats Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti by a decent margin and also happens to be priced the same.

The display of performance was also targeted at competitive online games like Overwatch and Fortnite, both of which displayed 10% better FPS than the 1660 Ti.

The Radeon 5600 XT will sell for $280 once it launches on January 21st. The mobile version, which is known as the RX 5600M, will launch alongside the RX 5700M somewhere during the first half of 2020.

The card, as always, will be available through all of AMD’s AIB partners including MSI, Sapphire, XFX, Powercolor, Gigabyte, Asus, and ASrock.