Atif Bajwa to Join Bank of Punjab as CEO

Atif Aslam Bajwa, a well-known name in the banking industry, has been given the approval to fill the vacant position of CEO and President at Bank of Punjab by the provincial government.

His appointment is subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan under the criteria of fit and proper — a mandatory condition to get clearance. Previously, a seasoned banker Talib Rizvi did not succeed to qualify for the same position at Bank of Punjab, the public sector bank owned by a provincial government of Punjab.

However, in the case of Atif Bajwa, it seems likely as he is a successful and experienced banker, leading four banks in Pakistan in his professional career in the past.

With the approval of SBP, the Bank of Punjab will get a new CEO and President after a gap of more than a year. He did complete his last assignment as the top banker at Bank Alfalah where he worked for more than six years. During the period, he helped the bank reach new levels in expansion, profitability, and initiatives.

He was famously drawing a handsome salary at the bank along with performance bonuses which were higher than his yearly salary package.

Bajwa completed his two terms at Bank Alfalah and quit the bank unceremoniously.

Atif Bajwa’s professional experience spans more than three decades. He has also previously worked for MCB Bank and Soneri Bank as President and CEO. He has also worked as the Country Manager of Pakistan for ABN AMRO Bank.

He was also associated with different banks particularly with Citibank in Europe, the US, the Far East, and the Middle East.

He has been in a leadership role through different forums for years now. He was the president at Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OICCI) in 2015 and then became the chairman of another renowned advocacy platform of the corporate sector at Pakistan Business Council in 2016.