Euronet Worldwide Partners With Visa to Boost its Fintech Fast Track Program in Europe/Middle East

Visa is partnering with Euronet Worldwide, leading global financial technology solutions, and payments provider based in Dubai, to augment Visa’s fintech fast-track program in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region.

The program makes it quicker and easier for fintech partners to build and deliver new commerce experiences on Visa’s payments network and Euronet Worldwide will offer their APIs through Visa’s program, thus benefiting capabilities available to regional fintechs.

Euronet Worldwide has made major investments in Payment as a Service (PaaS) powered by its Digitally Integrated Payment Cloud (DIPC) to bring convenience, security, and quick go-to-market capabilities to fintechs as an on-demand partner.

The Middle East arm of Euronet’s microservices-based platform has native cloud APIs, providing the flexibility to produce geographically tailored payment experiences. By providing these APIs through the Visa fintech fast-track, the two companies will work together to speed up the digital payment capabilities of regional fintechs.

“Partnerships are fundamental to Visa’s business model and partnering with Euronet is another example of how collaboration will ultimately help our traditional and fintech clients deliver improved customer experiences faster and easier than ever,” said Otto Williams, Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Fintechs and Ventures in CEMEA at Visa.

We are looking forward to building out the capabilities that we can offer to fintechs and together drive the expansion of a digitally connected payments ecosystem.

“Euronet is thrilled to partner with Visa on this initiative to empower fintech companies with critical payments solutions,” said Mohamed Mousa, Managing Director, Euronet for Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan.

Euronet’s industry-leading digital processing platform, based on a full stack of open APIs and micro services, is backed by an established global footprint and delivers an ideal foundation for fintechs to get to market quickly and successfully.

The Visa fintech fast-track program makes it easier for fintechs to access the global Visa payments network. The program is part of Visa’s global strategy to open up our network and support a broad range of players that are developing new commerce experiences.

The fintech fast-track program provides a new commercial framework that includes eased access to Visa’s payment capabilities and streamlined processes to support companies of different sizes and at different growth phases. For more information, please visit the VISA website.