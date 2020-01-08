Former MD of Sui Gas Reveals Reasons Behind Gas Shortage in Pakistan

Former managing director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Dr. Faizullah Abbasi, has revealed the ‘real reasons’ why the country faces a gas shortage every winter.

In an analytical article he wrote for ‘The News,’ Dr. Abbasi mentioned the increase in demand as one of the primary reasons which the government has not taken into account. He also mentioned that gas distribution companies like SNGPL and SSGC have failed to control gas theft.

He wrote, “Distribution network in towns and cities are profusely leaking,” claiming that there is a 10 percent annual growth in gas losses due to unaccounted gas theft.

He noted that in the given circumstances, adding more gas to the current distribution system will be like “throwing good money after bad money.”

“Injecting more natural gas in the system operating at high pressure is like pouring water in a profusely leaking bucket,” wrote the Vice-Chancellor of Dawood University.

He also warned the gas companies against lowering the gas pressure at night and restoration in the wee hours as doing so may lead to ‘fatal accidents’ due to suffocation.

Proposed Solutions

Former SSGC MD penned down two ways to address the issue:

Rehabilitation of current leaking distribution networks Supply of LPG instead of natural domestic gas to domestic and commercial users.

Note that the gas crisis across the country has made life difficult for commercial and residential users. Low pressure or complete absence of gas has made it difficult for them to cook food, let alone use geysers and room heaters.