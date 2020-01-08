Pakistan Beats India to Lift 7th Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup Trophy

Pakistan Lawyers Cricket Team B has won the 7th Lawyers’ Cricket World Cup by defeating arch-rival India’s Lawyers’ Cricket Team B by 24 runs in the final.

The final of the Plate Championship was played in Willington, New Zealand, where Pakistan’s Lawyers’ team batted first and posted a total of 192 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in allotted overs.

Batsman Atif Beg remained top scorer with his valuable innings of 48 runs off 49 balls to help Pakistan to put a fighting total on a bowler-friendly wicket.

India, in response, were bundled out for 169 runs, thanks to a spirited bowling display by Pakistan. Mohammad Najeeb Jamali and Mohammad Ali Lakhani shared six wickets between them while Hasan Meerza and Suleman Huda also chipped in with two and one wickets each.

Najeem Jamali was picked the player-of-the-match for his match-turning spell.