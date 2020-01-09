Huawei’s Midrange Y9 Prime 2019 (64GB) is Up for Pre-orders in Pakistan

Huawei has opened pre-orders for its bestselling midrange phone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 yet again. But, this time the device comes in a 64GB version with all the top-notch features. The pre-orders run from Friday, 10 January till Thursday, 16 January 2020 and customers can get a free Huawei Bluetooth Speaker worth PKR 5,000/- on pre-ordering the device.

The smartphone boasts Huawei’s first 16MP Pop-up selfie camera, a 6.59” Ultra FullView Display and is loaded with many great features. Now, the 64GB variant lets more and more people enjoy the flagship features that they have come to associate with Huawei.

A Truly Bezel-free Experience

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 contains no notch, slider, or hole. It delivers a truly futuristic, immersive viewing experience with a smooth and unobstructed glass surface on its screen. With a 19.5:9 in aspect ratio, the 6.59” Ultra FullView Display comprises a 91% screen to body ratio.

A Pop-up Selfie Camera With AI Image Stabilization

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 debuts the company’s top-performing 16MP primary camera packed with an f/1.8 aperture that receives 50% additional light compared to the traditional f/2.2 aperture, usually installed on other smart devices. It has the ability to focus more vividly and quickly, while it is also more effective in reducing noise.

The clarity, contrast and overall quality of selfies is significantly enhanced due to this. The device uses artificial intelligence to use image-stabilization algorithms that allow more stabilized imaging. At the back, it sports a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple AI camera that captures stunning imagery.

Long-lasting Battery

The device is powered by the 12nm Kirin 710F processor and equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it gives a real power-packed performance.

Gaming Focused

Backed by Huawei’s pioneering research and development, the Huawei Y9 Prime utilizes AI in a creative manner to identify a wider range of gaming scenarios, to match them with real-life sensations, like reloading, recoil, and the waves from an explosion.

The pre-orders can be booked at a more affordable price of PKR 31,999/-. The customers can choose from three beautiful colors of Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green – each reflecting an inspirational and distinct visual identity. Moreover, the buyer will also get a Huawei Bluetooth speaker worth PKR 5,000/- absolutely free.