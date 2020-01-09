Nestlé Milo 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be Held on January 12th

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that the registration for the 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon has been opened and citizens from all walks of life are requested to get registered in maximum number to take part in the race to be held 12th January. Their participation will help the city administration for his efforts to brand the Karachi as a city of peace and to spread the message that Karachi is the City of Sports and the City of Cricket lovers.

He was speaking at a press briefing about the 2nd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon. He said the marathon is open to everyone, and registrations can be made through the Commissioner Karachi website. Marathon will start at 9.00 am. Spot registration will also be carried out at Moin Khan Stadium DHA before the start of the Marathon at 8.00 am.

Additional Commissioner Karachi – I Asad Ali Khan, Head of the organizing committee of the Marathon, Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Olympian Islahuddin, and representative of the sponsor of the event Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan were also present. DC south briefed about the arrangements to the media. Highlighting the details of the marathon.

Commissioner Shallwani said,

The competition would be for Under 19, Under 29, and 30-Plus categories for both men and women; I’d like to invite all citizens to come forward and participate in the marathon to raise awareness that Karachi is a peaceful, safe and secure city.

He said the special categories for the disabled and senior citizens have also been included in the Marathon. Ten prizes in every category will be given to the successful winners.

The Commissioner said,

The marathon is a way to bring the citizens of Karachi together. Athletic activities such as these can energize the youth and give them a way to take ownership of the city.

He was optimistic in saying that it would strengthen the efforts to promote peace in the city and positive activities being carried out by the Sindh government and the city administration. He said that the Marathon race which is set to be held in the DHA will be over a distance of ten kilometers. He appealed to the citizens to participate in the Marathon race to make it a successful event as they did last year.

He said he wants the City Marathon to become the city’s signature event for peace and harmony and be a regular event like other big cities in the world have. He hoped that the citizens of all ages be it the youth, elderly people, ladies, men and women including senior citizens and special people participate in great numbers would Participate in the Marathon race. He said the Marathon will be run over a distance of ten kilometers, starting from the DHA Moin Khan Cricket Academy and culminating at the same point.

“The Sindh government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, is aiming to hold regular marathon events as well as promote sports in general in the city so that people can relax and compete together to bring long-lasting peace.

“Karachiites have always needed an event of their own, that they could earmark every year, and participate in full swing,” he added. Thanking the sponsors of the event, Commissioner Shallwani, said, “I must commend Nestlé for coming together with us for this event; I would also like to thank all our partners who have supported us for this cause.”

Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said,

We are glad that we have partnered with Commissioner Karachi for this marathon; Nestlé MILO® believes that ‘sports’ is a great teacher and values learned from sports helps to become successful well-rounded individuals of future.

“Nestlé MILO® marathon has been a successful venture across Asia and Oceania region and now we are encouraging healthy activities in Pakistan and hence this partnership,” he added.

DC South Salahuddin said that the participants will gather by 8.00 am at Moin Khan Academy and the Marathon will begin at 9:00 am 12th January where the people will be participating in three categories and each category will be highlighted by stickers of different color

The Marathon will begin from Moin Khan Academy at Khayaban-e-Tipu Sultan and will pass through Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue to Captain Farhan Shaheed Park to Khayaban-e-Ittihad and back to Moin Khan Academy.

The commissioner also informed that to facilitate the participants, they will establish camps on seven different locations where water, washroom facilities, first aid, food stalls and shuttle services will be provided. A fire brigade and emergency services will also be available throughout the route Shallwani said.