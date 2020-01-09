Punjab Govt Increases Metro Bus Fares Again

The Punjab government has increased the fare of Lahore Metro Bus Service by Rs. 10. The decision was taken after approval of the provincial cabinet, led by the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

As per sources, Punjab Finance and Transport Departments had recommended an increase of Rs. 20 per head.

CM Buzdar was told that the transport service requires an annual subsidy of Rs. 12.30 billion on current rates and if the fare is fixed at Rs. 50/head, it will reduce to Rs. 10.5 billion.

The CM was also informed that the motorcycle rickshaws and wagons on the same route charge Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 per passenger.

However, the chief minister decided not to pass on the burden to the masses and only approved Rs. 10 increase in the fares. After the revision, a Metro Bus ticket will now cost Rs. 40 per person.

Note that this is the second increase in the ticket price in the current fiscal year.