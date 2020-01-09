Sale of Loose Milk to be Banned: PFA

The sale of loose milk will be banned from 2022 and all dairy farms will be bound to sell pasteurized milk in plastic bags and bottles. This was revealed by the Additional Director General (ADG) Licensing and Resources of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Shahid Inayat Malik.

Addressing an awareness seminar at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Shahid Malik said that the PFA’s aim is to bring all food-related businesses, bakery, wedding halls, restaurants etc into one category with a license so that they can be monitored transparently.

The ADG said that PFA has started a campaign to protect consumers from the adulterated milk. “The dairy farmers are advised to install pasteurizing plants and maintain cold chains to provide milk to the consumers,” he said.

He further stated that no business centre will be harassed in the name of inspection. Replying to a question, the ADG said that the license registration process has been simplified and complaints will be resolved in a timely manner.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in his address, said that the PFA’s measures have provided protection to consumers and provide them with quality goods.

However, Punjab Food Authority has to increase its capacity to reduce fines and simplify procedures, adding “Information leaflets for campaign awareness should be given at every business center in Urdu language,” he said.

Currently, Pakistan is amongst the five largest dairy-producing countries in the world, yet unfortunately, 95 percent of the milk traded in Pakistan is sold as loose milk, most of which is unhygienic or adulterated and is not providing the masses with the required nutrition.

It worth mentioning that European standards had been implemented in the milk sector since 2013 all over Turkey. As a result, the milk yield has been increasing in the Asian country. Pakistan needs to adopt similar international dairy standards.