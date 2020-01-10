Pakistan is One of the Safest Countries in the World: Chris Gayle

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has praised Pakistan and labeled the country as ‘one of the safest in the world’.

Gayle’s comments came after media reports confirmed that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reservations about security in Pakistan ahead of their T20I and Test series in Pakistan.

But Gayle, who is currently representing the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), believes that Pakistan is safe as the country is offering presidential-level security to any team that tours.

Chris Gayle "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

As it remains, BCB has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for more time regarding their tour. The BCB still remains indecisive.

Bangladesh is scheduled to play 3 T20Is and 2 Test matches in Pakistan, which will be a part of the ICC Test championship.