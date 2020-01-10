PIA Launches Special Kids Meals for Junior Passengers

After introducing a feisty and standardized meal menu for all its domestic and international flights, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is now going to offer special children meals for junior passengers.

The airline’s media office has released some pictures of the proposed meal boxes, specially designed for little ones. The menu will include burgers, nuggets, smiley biscuits, and cupcakes.

Yummy news for the little munchkins! Introducing special kids meal for our little ones onboard! Meal consists of a yummy burger, nuggets, a delicious cup cake and a smiley biscuit! #PIA #PIAKidsMeal pic.twitter.com/MCFfhAIYeJ — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 9, 2020

The announcement was well-received by the netizens with people suggesting that the served food should be fresh.

The move is being deemed as another step towards the revival of the national flag carrier. In the recent past, PIA has taken several of them; increased reliability, reduced losses, the addition of new destinations, to name a few.