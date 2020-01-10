PIA to Pay Heavily for Forgetting Passenger Luggage in Saudi Arabia

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saudi Arabian authority in charge of aviation affairs, has imposed a fine of 72,000 Riyal on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for leaving behind the passengers’ luggage at the Riyadh King Khalid International Airport.

Besides, the national flag carrier will have to bear additional expenses of bringing the luggage back to Pakistan.

Incidents in which PIA failed to bring back the luggage of the passengers are growing with each passing day. In the first few days of 2020, 3 PIA flights landed in Pakistan leaving behind the luggage of the passengers in Saudi Arabia.

In a single day last week, 2 PIA flights PK-218 and PK-256 left the passengers’ luggage in Saudi Arabia and landed at Islamabad and Peshawar airports respectively. This week, flight PK-732, touched down at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, without the luggage of almost 80 passengers.

In March last year, an audit report released by the PIA revealed that the airline had lost passengers’ luggage worth Rs. 20 million since 2015.