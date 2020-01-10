Ranked: These Are the Most Punctual Airlines in the World

Flight delays are common across the globe and a constant source of headache for travelers. Luckily, there’s a list which shows the punctuality of different airlines in the world titled ‘Punctuality League 2020’, saving you the trouble of researching before choosing one.

According to an aviation insights organization, OAG, Garuda Indonesia is the most punctual airline in the world with the best on-time performance. 95% of Garuda’s flights operate within 15 minutes of the scheduled time whereas the second on the list is Panama’s flag carrier, Copa Airlines with a 92.01% on-time performance.

Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia is ranked as the most punctual airport for its impressive performance in terms of flight departures and the ability to handle more than 300 flights per day.

Ranking Criteria

A total of 250 airlines from across the globe were ranked for their on-time performance which includes factors like weather, technical problems, congestion and maintenance problems. Cancellations are counted as late flights in OAG’s calculations.

The report published last week is based on 57.7 million flight records from 2019. The eligibility criteria for airlines listed in OAG’s report is as follows:

The report considers airlines that are ranked among the largest 250 airlines globally by annual Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs).

OAG’s airline OTP calculations are based on operating carrier code and are restricted to scheduled passenger flights only.

Airline OTP is calculated based on arrivals data only.

Flights, where OAG does not have the required arrival time or confirmation that the flight was diverted or canceled, are not included in the OTP calculations for airlines.

All scheduled flights operated by affiliate carriers on behalf of another carrier are included in the analysis.

Top 10 Most Punctual Airlines

Garuda Indonesia – 95.1% Copa Airways – 92.01% Skymark Airlines – 90.12% Hawaiian – 87.4% LATAM – 86.41% Aeroflot – 86.3% All Nippon Airways – 85.92% Jetstar Asia – 85.48% Singapore Airlines – 85.32% Thai AirAsia – 84.49%

Understandably, no Pakistani airliner has been included in the list. In the regional list, the top 10 for Asia are listed below:

Garuda Indonesia – 95.1% Skymark Airlines – 90.12% AirDo – 88.35% Solaseed – 87.44% All Nippon Airways – 85.92% Jetstar Asia – 85.48% Singapore Airlines – 85.32% Fiji Airways – 84.72% Thai AirAsia – 84.49% Japan Airlines – 83.44%

Yet again, no Pakistani airline made it to the list.

What are your thoughts on the list? Let us know in the comments section.