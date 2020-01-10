Sindh Lawmakers Want PIA to Open a Booking Office in Assembly Premises

The Sindh Assembly secretary has written a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration seeking a booking office of the airline within the premises of the assembly.

MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, who belongs to an opposition party – Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F), spoke in favor of the move.

ALSO READ

Sindh Cabinet Approves Student Union Bill

Abbasi said it was necessary for the ease of MPAs because Sindh lawmakers have to make frequent visits to Islamabad for the court hearings.

However, the legislators of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) opposed the decision saying that it will promote VIP culture.

ALSO READ

PIA Now Offers Economy Class Passengers to Avail Executive Lounge Service

“We are the players of the captain [PM Imran Khan] and we will stand against VIP culture,” said MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh.

He blamed that such an action is being taken to “accommodate PPP royalty.”