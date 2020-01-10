Temperature Drops to Its Lowest in Years in Karachi

The citizens of Karachi experienced the coldest night of this winter as the temperature dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, Met Office said.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Karachi, Anjum Zaigham, said:

Yesterday night was the coldest of the season, as the temperature dropped to 7.5°C on the night.

He maintained that the cold wave will continue for another two days owing to the recent Siberian wind system.

Not only Karachi, but the entire country is in the grip of a cold wave due to the influence of Siberian winds, which will continue over the next two to three days.

Thursday night was the coldest Karachi has observed since January 2014, when the temperature had dropped to 6.5°C, he mentioned.

Zaigham added that the ongoing season might break all previous records like the rest of the country.

He said that a new system of chilly winds is likely to hit the metropolitan city, due to which the real-feel temperature could go further go down.

The PMD spokesperson noted that the country might observe another spell of scattered rains or snowfall in Balochistan and upper Sindh because of ‘westerly disturbance.’ At the same time, Karachi might as well receive light rain or drizzle on Monday.