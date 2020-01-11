Azakhel Dry Port to Boost Trade & Create Employment Opportunities: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has officially inaugurated the newly constructed Azakhel dry port in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Azakhel Dry Port was completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 500 million, and is eight kilometers away from Nowshera at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Azakhel Dry Port in Nowshera district, said that this dry port will boost trade and generate more employment opportunities. He said the government is trying to turn Pakistan Railways into a profitable organization so that the common man can benefit from it.

He further said completion of the project will shorten the Karachi-Peshawar journey to eight hours. This will provide a massive boost to logistics and general transport, the prime minister said.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Governor KP Shah Farman and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, KP IGP, provincial chief secretary, senior officials from concerned departments, trade body leaders and exporters attended the inauguration ceremony of Azakhel Dry Port.

The port is equipped with modern loading and unloading facilities for the provision of speedy freight, heavy goods, and shipments services to traders and industrialists. The dry port has a one-window operation facility with an office of the Pakistan Customs, Railways and the National Bank, as well as police check-up points.

Earlier, addressing at the ceremony Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid said: