Conventional Warfare Has Been Replaced With Cyber Warfare: Secretary MoITT

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that conventional warfare has been replaced with cyber warfare and it brings a collective responsibility towards government officials to be prepared against cyber attacks.

He stated this while addressing a cybersecurity awareness workshop at National Incubation Centre (NIC) organized on Friday by MoITT along with National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The goal of the event was to highlight the issue of cyber attacks and how to protect the government’s sensitive data and work towards cybersecurity as governments around the world are giving more attention to cybercrimes.

Siddiqui highlighted that it is important for the government to become more vigilant and secure data to avoid any security and data breaches. He said that cybersecurity is very important for digitization.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NITB Shabahat Ali Shah said the importance of cybersecurity is on the rise. “Our society is more technologically reliant than ever before,” Shah added.

Other speakers stressed for proactive and reactive approach (continuous threat hunting) to remediate cybersecurity threats. They said that with this evolving technology era, cyber threats could not be overlooked.

MoIT will be conducting more such events for policymakers, legislators and other government officials, as cybersecurity awareness is a key priority of the ministry.