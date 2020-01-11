Here’s What Photographers Think of Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi has finally launched its best phone ever in the Pakistani market, it was one of the most anticipated products of Xiaomi and right after its launch, Mi Note 10 has already set new benchmarks for its rivals.

Expert Opinion

Mi Note 10 is the world’s first 108 megapixel Penta camera phone, it’s the first time that any company has equipped its smartphone with a 108MP camera. During Mi photo walk in Europe, the world’s best photographers and editors claimed that it is good enough to replace their bulky DSLR cameras.

Jackson Chang (Mi Creator) says: “MI note 10 removes barriers to create.”

Charlie Mellin (Mi Explorer Sweden) has said:

For me, it’ll be the replacement of my DSLR because the best camera is the one you always carry with you.

Rear Camera Photography Features

108 MP HD

Smart ultra-wide angle mode

Moon mode

Steady handheld night photography

Portrait mode background blurring

Panorama mode

Panorama mode Pro mode

Photo timer

Leveling

Burst mode

Face recognition

HDR

Dynamic photos

AI Beautify

AI smart slimming

Ultra wide-angle edge distortion correction

Group photo face correction

Custom watermark

Full body portrait mode

Portrait mode background blur adjustment

Full-screen camera frame

Rear-camera AI scene detection (27 recognizable tags)

AI lens flare

AI Studio lighting

AI high-resolution photos

Rear Camera Video Features

4K recording 30fps 1080P recording 60fps / 30fps 720P recording 30fps 1080P slow motion recording 120fps / 240fps 720P slow motion

recording 120fps / 240fps / 960fps

