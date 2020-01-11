Here’s What Photographers Think of Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi has finally launched its best phone ever in the Pakistani market, it was one of the most anticipated products of Xiaomi and right after its launch, Mi Note 10 has already set new benchmarks for its rivals.
The phone is already available on www.mistore.pk.
Expert Opinion
Mi Note 10 is the world’s first 108 megapixel Penta camera phone, it’s the first time that any company has equipped its smartphone with a 108MP camera. During Mi photo walk in Europe, the world’s best photographers and editors claimed that it is good enough to replace their bulky DSLR cameras.
Jackson Chang (Mi Creator) says: “MI note 10 removes barriers to create.”
Charlie Mellin (Mi Explorer Sweden) has said:
For me, it’ll be the replacement of my DSLR because the best camera is the one you always carry with you.
Rear Camera Photography Features
- 108 MP HD
- Smart ultra-wide angle mode
- Moon mode
- Steady handheld night photography
- Portrait mode background blurring
Panorama mode
- Pro mode
- Photo timer
- Leveling
- Burst mode
- Face recognition
- HDR
- Dynamic photos
- AI Beautify
- AI smart slimming
- Ultra wide-angle edge distortion correction
- Group photo face correction
- Custom watermark
- Full body portrait mode
- Portrait mode background blur adjustment
- Full-screen camera frame
- Rear-camera AI scene detection (27 recognizable tags)
- AI lens flare
- AI Studio lighting
- AI high-resolution photos
Rear Camera Video Features
|4K recording
|30fps
|1080P recording
|60fps / 30fps
|720P recording
|30fps
|1080P slow motion recording
|120fps / 240fps
|720P slow motion
recording
|120fps / 240fps / 960fps
Patron
All products come with one-year after-sale services of Smartlink Technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.