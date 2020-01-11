Reason Electronics Launches its Official Store on Daraz

Reason Electronics is now live at Daraz.pk with its official store! Since its launch, Reason has been creating an impact of authenticity in the market. Through its exclusive variety of Home appliances, this brand promises high-end product quality at reasonable rates!

Discussing the product line-up Mr. Abdul Rehman Talat, CEO Reason, portrayed the concept behind his brand in one simple sentence:

Reason is all about selling experiences, not products!

Exclusive Daraz Store

Reason Electronics’ store on Daraz is actually a ‘well designed’ website page. The combination of lifestyle images along with the blend of lively colors makes it one of the better-looking stores online.

It shows a detailed demonstration of each product along with its features and images. Descriptive information about the company has been displayed as well to increase the trust level of customers regarding their purchase.

Overview of Products

A wide range of electronic products has been introduced on the website and Daraz.pk. Here are some of the products available on the store:

LED TVs

Reason LED TV is all about high-end visuals and its built-in sound booster! The solid black colors and the active view engine of this LED TV suites the unique and modern taste of customers. Celebrate a movie night, watch your favorite TV shows or enjoy playing video games with a seamless view, vivid color range and 5 million display colors with the Reason LED TV.

A Variety of Kitchen Appliances

Mr. Talat, while talking about the importance of kitchen appliances said:

A modern kitchen requires modern appliances! Reason kitchen appliances are built on the advance mechanism of providing durable solutions for your regular kitchen processes.

Kitchen appliances by Reason Electronics include juicer blenders, glass electric kettles and sandwich makers. State of the art technology has been used in these domestic appliances for retaining quality and functionality.

For more details, you can visit Reason’s Daraz store and website.