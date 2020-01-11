Xiaomi Launches an Affordable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Xiaomi is refreshing its lineup of Bluetooth speakers with the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini. As the name suggests, the new speaker is a smaller version of the previously released Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker that features a compact circular design with a minimalist appearance.

The mini speaker looks no different than its predecessor and is essentially just a compact version of it. The whole package weighs only 185 grams.

It features Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, and an impressive 2000 mAh battery that can provide 10 hours of music playback at 60% volume. It also comes with IP55 water and dust resistance rating, meaning that the device has a limited degree of water resistance as well.

The portable speaker allows you to make seamless voice calls through its high sensitivity echo and noise cancellation mic. It also has support for true wireless stereo, meaning it can connect with other speakers to form a multiple output channel.

The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Mini is available in China for $14. It should roll out to Xiaomi stores in other countries soon.