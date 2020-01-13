Motorola Razr Foldable Smartphone Retail Box Revealed in a Teaser

The foldable Motorola Razr was expected to go on sale in December last year, but a booming amount of demand delayed its release to an undisclosed date. However, the General Manager of the mobile division at Lenovo has leaked images of the foldable’s retail box, hinting that an official launch is close.

The image was posted on the executive’s personal Weibo page. They show the phone’s fancy retail box, some legal information at the back, and the phone itself.

All Motorola Razr owners will receive an elegant looking triangular prism box that is black on all sides and has a Motorola logo at the top. It is unclear how the box will open, but the top appears to be detachable, indicating that it will probably open from the top.

Additionally, the box shows a production date of January 9, 2020, with a phone model number XT-2000-2. This means that an official launch date is not far from now.

The Motorola Razr 2019 is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It features a 6.2-inch main screen and a 2.7-inch secondary screen on the outside. There will also be a 16-megapixel primary camera, but there is no confirmation on that yet.

The official launch date is expected to be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates.