No Rifts in Govt’s Economic Team: FBR

Posted 1 hour ago
Shabbar Zaidi likely to be included in federal cabinet

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has denied the rumors about “any sort of rift in the economic team” of the government as chairman FBR is on leave.

“Any rumors of any sort of rift in the economic team is utterly incorrect,” said FBR in a statement, adding that the Chairman of the Board, Shabbar Zaidi is on a two-week leave, which will end on Friday.

The spokesperson of the FBR tweeted that there’s no rift in the economic team of the Prime Minister.

According to the statement, Zaidi is likely to come back to work on Monday (20th Jan). The leave was necessitated by Zaidi’s annual medical check-up in Karachi and some family commitments, the statement added. His first-day business will include attending the Prime Minister’s interaction with all Pakistan traders.

The Chairman, as a part of the economic team of the prime minister, enjoys the full confidence of the Prime Minister and his Advisor on Finance.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Shabbar Zaid stated that the Prime Minister will formally announce the concessions given to the trader community and will seek the assistance of trade bodies’ incomplete documentation, and its tax contribution.

It is worth mentioning that different media houses discussed a report about differences between the government’s media team, which were later refuted by the FBR.



