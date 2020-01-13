No Rifts in Govt’s Economic Team: FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has denied the rumors about “any sort of rift in the economic team” of the government as chairman FBR is on leave.

“Any rumors of any sort of rift in the economic team is utterly incorrect,” said FBR in a statement, adding that the Chairman of the Board, Shabbar Zaidi is on a two-week leave, which will end on Friday.

The spokesperson of the FBR tweeted that there’s no rift in the economic team of the Prime Minister.

چئیرمین ایف بی آر سید شبر زیدی انیس جنوری تک رخصت پر ہیں اور بیس تاریخ کو تاجر کنونشن میں شمولیت کریں گے۔ وزیر اعظم یا حکومتی معاشی ٹیم سے اختلافات کی خبریں بے بنیاد اور گمراہ کن ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/uIaoCKVmRt — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) January 11, 2020

According to the statement, Zaidi is likely to come back to work on Monday (20th Jan). The leave was necessitated by Zaidi’s annual medical check-up in Karachi and some family commitments, the statement added. His first-day business will include attending the Prime Minister’s interaction with all Pakistan traders.

Alhumdulillah, feeling better. Had tests and treatment done at Gastro Deptt of SIUT Karachi. Diagnostic reports are OK. Mild inflammation in track. Doctors advised 15 days rest. Inshallah will join on 20th. Thanks to all who sent well being messages. Pray for early recovery. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) January 11, 2020

The Chairman, as a part of the economic team of the prime minister, enjoys the full confidence of the Prime Minister and his Advisor on Finance.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Shabbar Zaid stated that the Prime Minister will formally announce the concessions given to the trader community and will seek the assistance of trade bodies’ incomplete documentation, and its tax contribution.

The Prime Minister has very graciously consented to preside a meeting with all Pakistan traders on 20th of January. The meeting will be held in PM house. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) January 11, 2020

The PM will formally announce the concessions given to traders community and will seek assistance of tade bodies in complete documentation and tax contribution by trading sector. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) January 11, 2020

It is worth mentioning that different media houses discussed a report about differences between the government’s media team, which were later refuted by the FBR.