Samsung’s Upcoming Foldable Phone is Called Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable was widely identified as the Galaxy Fold 2. Later on, a rumor claimed that the device will be called the Galaxy Bloom instead.

And now, a new rumor from a renowned tipster has debunked that name as well, claiming that Bloom was just a codename and the device will be called the Galaxy Z Flip instead.

Bloom is just a code name, the real name is Galaxy Z xxxx, guess it! pic.twitter.com/55mGBp4v0A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020

The rumor comes from IceUniverse, the same tipster that debunked the Galaxy S11 moniker, saying that it will be called the Galaxy S20 instead. This later proved to be true as soon as a set of live images for the Galaxy S20 series appeared online.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature last year’s flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 855. It will also feature a new type of display protection called UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass). This will address the fragile display shortcoming that plagued the original Galaxy Fold.

Additionally, the device is rumored to feature a dual primary camera and a single front-facing camera inside a centered punch-hole. It will likely run One UI 2 on top of Android 10 fresh out of the box.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S20 at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11.