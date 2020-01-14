Bank Alfalah Wins Best Bank of 2019 & Best Customer Franchise Awards

Bank Alfalah has won the Best Bank Award of 2019, and for the fourth time in a row – Best Customer Franchise Award, at the prestigious 4th Pakistan banking awards ceremony.

In 2018, Bank Alfalah had won the Best Bank Award for Small and Medium Business along with Best Customer Franchise Award.

Five awards were given to other banks for their best performance in different categories.

Habib Bank Limited succeeded in winning two awards.

National Bank of Pakistan won the Best Bank for Agriculture Award 2019.

Khushhali Micro Finance Bank bagged the Best Micro Finance Bank Award for 2019. The bank won this award in 2018 as well.

Mobilink Micro Finance Bank won the Best Bank for Unbanked Award 2019 for its performance in this area.

Pakistan Banking Awards was aimed at appreciating the role of banks in the country’s banking industry and its economy along with the quality of services to the customers.