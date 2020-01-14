Indian-Origin Microsoft CEO Calls Out India Over Its Citizenship Bill

Indian-origin CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, has spoken up against India’s atrocious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which came into effect on 10th January after being passed in the Indian Parliament on 11th December 2019.

Nadella called the move a ‘sad’ one as he “would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India”. He gave the remarks in response to a question over the contentious bill during a session with Microsoft editors in Manhattan on Monday.

I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad … I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.

ALSO READ

Indian Army Officer Slips in Snow and Lands in Pakistan’s Side of Kashmir

Having lived in the US as an immigrant himself, Nadella hopes to see a more diverse India where anyone can become the next big thing irrespective of his nationality or background.

I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.

The citizenship act is aimed at granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, however, it has sparked widespread protests across the country by Muslims who are labeling the move as discriminatory against them.

ALSO READ

We Can Give Musharraf Fast Track Citizenship: BJP Leader

Microsoft CEO’s remarks come at a time when the Indian government is using force to shut the voices of protestors as at least 19 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh alone. More and more powerful voices are being raised against the bill passed by the fascist Modi-led government.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.