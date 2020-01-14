Mohammad Amir Creates History in BPL [Video]

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has created history after his remarkable performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday.
The pacer took 6 wickets and helped Khulna Tigers to a 27-run victory over Rajshahi Royals. Mohammad Amir finished the game with 6 for 17 from his four overs.
Amir claimed the wickets of Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapil, Andre Russell, and Tijul Islam.
This performance from Amir is the second-best performance by a Pakistani bowler in the T20 cricket and the best figures in the BPL.
- Sohail Tanvir — 6 for 14
- Mohammad Amir — 6 for 17
- Faheem Ashraf — 6 for 19
- Umar Gul — 6 for 24