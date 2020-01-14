Mohammad Amir Creates History in BPL [Video]

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has created history after his remarkable performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday.

The pacer took 6 wickets and helped Khulna Tigers to a 27-run victory over Rajshahi Royals. Mohammad Amir finished the game with 6 for 17 from his four overs.

6-17 are best-ever figures by a bowler in the BPL.

Amir claimed the wickets of Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapil, Andre Russell, and Tijul Islam.

This performance from Amir is the second-best performance by a Pakistani bowler in the T20 cricket and the best figures in the BPL.