OGRA Decreases RLNG Prices for Sui Gas Customers

On Monday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified a marginal reduction in the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for January 2020.

According to the official notification, OGRA has revised the price of RLNG for SNGPL and SSGC consumers at $10.48 per MMBTU and $10.46 per MMBTU respectively for this month.

For December 2019, OGRA had set RLNG prices for SNGPL and SSGC consumers at $10.83 per MMBTU and $10.82 per MMBTU respectively.

The new lower prices include the charges of LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

Earlier, the federal government, at the recommendation of OGRA, increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel for January. OGRA also notified a significant hike in LPG prices for the current month. On the other hand, the government reduced the prices of light diesel and kerosene for January.

Via: ARY News