Teracube’s Affordable Smartphone Can Last Half a Decade

Surveys suggest that most people keep their phones for around 2 to 3 years, mainly due to the rise in prices of flagships and capabilities of modern mid-range smartphones.

Teracube, however, has just showcased a new phone that comes with a 4-year warranty and is, in fact, “engineered to last even longer”. This is because the company promises to replace a defective phone over the course of 4 years for completely free and they will also replace batteries for free. Any damaged component, for example, a shattered screen will be replaced for $40.

Design and Display

The Teracube phone comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ screen resolution. It has a wide notch at the top which holds the front-facing camera, the earpiece, and sensors. The side bezels are slim, but the bottom bezel is significantly thicker.

The back holds a dual-lens primary camera setup in the corner and a fingerprint sensor aligned at the center.

Internals and Storage

The phone is powered by the mid-range Mediatek Helio P60 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable via the micro SD card slot. It is also equipped with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU that is clocked at 800 MHz to deliver decent performance in popular games.

Cameras

In the camera department, it features a 12MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for portrait shots. The primary camera can also record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The front-facing lens inside the notch is an 8-megapixel sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The device is fueled by a 3400 mAh battery that can be charged through the USB Type C port. Unfortunately, its charging capabilities are limited to 10W.

The Teracube smartphone will go on sale in the US in just a few days for $350. There is no word on international availability yet.

Teracube Specifications