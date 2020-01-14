Teracube’s Affordable Smartphone Can Last Half a Decade

Surveys suggest that most people keep their phones for around 2 to 3 years, mainly due to the rise in prices of flagships and capabilities of modern mid-range smartphones.
Teracube, however, has just showcased a new phone that comes with a 4-year warranty and is, in fact, “engineered to last even longer”. This is because the company promises to replace a defective phone over the course of 4 years for completely free and they will also replace batteries for free. Any damaged component, for example, a shattered screen will be replaced for $40.
Design and Display
The Teracube phone comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ screen resolution. It has a wide notch at the top which holds the front-facing camera, the earpiece, and sensors. The side bezels are slim, but the bottom bezel is significantly thicker.
The back holds a dual-lens primary camera setup in the corner and a fingerprint sensor aligned at the center.
Internals and Storage
The phone is powered by the mid-range Mediatek Helio P60 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable via the micro SD card slot. It is also equipped with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU that is clocked at 800 MHz to deliver decent performance in popular games.
Cameras
In the camera department, it features a 12MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for portrait shots. The primary camera can also record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.
The front-facing lens inside the notch is an 8-megapixel sensor.
Battery and Pricing
The device is fueled by a 3400 mAh battery that can be charged through the USB Type C port. Unfortunately, its charging capabilities are limited to 10W.
The Teracube smartphone will go on sale in the US in just a few days for $350. There is no word on international availability yet.
Teracube Specifications
- Chipset: Mediatek Helio P60 (12nm)
- CPU: Octa-core, 2.0 GHz
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- OS: Android 9, planned upgrade to Android 10
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.2″ IPS LCD, FHD+ resolution
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 12 MP + 5 MP
- Front: 8 MP
- Fingerprint sensor: yes, rear-mounted
- Battery: 3400 mAh, 10W
- Price: $350