New Airline Gets Approval to Start Operations in Lahore, Karachi & Islamabad

AirSial – a new domestic airline – is all set to launch in the country after getting approval from the federal cabinet.

The domestic carrier – owned by the businessmen of Sialkot – has already acquired Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval and permission from the aviation regulator to operate commercial flights on local routes.

Initially, the airline will run flight operations on all major domestic airports, with three A-320 Airbus aircraft acquired on a dry lease last year.

ALSO READ

AirSial to Start Domestic Flights from Next Year

As per AirSial officials, the flight operations will be based in Karachi mainly and will connect the port city with the provincial capitals of the country, as well as Sialkot and Islamabad. At first, the airline will offer weekly flights to the destinations above. The frequency of the flights will be increased as per demand on individual routes.

Abrar Gulzar Hussain, Manager Operations Control at AirSial, had told Propakistani in a previous conversation that they will start with major domestic routes and will gradually expand to international destinations.

He noted that the airline aims to start international operations a year after its launch.

ALSO READ

AirSial Gets Approval from Prime Minister to Launch Its Operations

Other Key Decisions

Among other significant approvals, the federal cabinet also okayed the signing of an agreement between Pakistan and Saudi air services to improve the aviation services in the country.

The cabinet was also briefed by the officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that they have removed the requirement of a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for constructing high-rise buildings near the airports in order to attract investments.