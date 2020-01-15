Easypaisa Advertisement Gets Featured on YouTube Asia Pacific’s Ad Leaderboard

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading mobile financial services platform has been featured on YouTube’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) Ads Leaderboard for its creative advertisement which has accumulated 19 million views and 17 thousand likes. The ad introduces Easypaisa’s new logo and identity.

The APAC Ads Leaderboard is a platform that showcases the top ads people watch each month. Marketing efforts from various brands based on innovation, popularity and viewer retention are ranked.

The Easypaisa ad was rated amongst the top marketing communications on the respective Ads Leaderboard in Asia and Australia for November 2019. Sharing this achievement with Easypaisa were famous brands such as McDonalds Australia and Google India.

Commenting on this achievement Mohammad Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank said,

It is indeed a great honor for us to note that Easypaisa has been able to achieve a milestone of this stature. We take pride in representing Pakistan for showcasing the prowess of visual creativity and design innovation. Receiving a place on the YouTube APAC Ads Leaderboard is a feather in our cap. We will continue to take initiatives that are recognized on the global scale and propel our image as a country with a bright future.

The ad ranking in the leaderboard is determined by an algorithm that factors in views, watch time, and audience retention. The traction that Easypaisa was able to generate validates that the ad was a creative masterstroke.

Easypaisa’s new application allows users to perform a host of digital payment transactions including transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups and a host of other functions. The app had accumulated 10 million+ downloads by the end of last year and was one of the top-ranked digital payments app in the country.