Fans Slam ICC for Choosing Kohli Over Williamson for Spirit of Cricket Award

Posted 57 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Indian captain, Virat Kohli, has been awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for his gesture to urge the audience to clap for Steven Smith in the World Cup.

The crowd was booing Smith, who made his comeback after Newlands ball-tampering scandal, at the Oval in London when Kohli angrily suggested the fans to clap instead of ridiculing him.

While it was a brilliant gesture by Kohli, it sure wasn’t ahead of Kane Williamson’s calmness at the end of Cricket World Cup 2019, which they lost on boundary count. Later it was discovered that an umpiring error put Ben Stokes on strike which changed the outcome of the game.

When it comes to the spirit of cricket, New Zealanders are never behind and the same was the case when the match officials announced England as the champions after no clear winner was picked in the regular 50 overs and then the Super Over.

Twitterati is up in arms against the cricket’s governing body for choosing Kohli, who himself was surprised at the decision, for the award over Williamson.

Do you think it should have been awarded to Kane Williamson instead of Virat Kohli? Let us know in the comments section.

