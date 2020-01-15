HEC Announces Challenge Fund for Research Proposals from Pakistani Faculty

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited research proposals from Pakistani faculty members of public and private universities for funding under the Grand Challenge Fund (GCF). The last date for submission of proposals is February 7, 2020.

GCF is a key element of the Higher Education Development in Pakistan Project supported by the World Bank and implemented by HEC. The Fund is anticipated to promote research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, and will provide funds to selected institutions based upon a competitive, peer-reviewed evaluation of proposals.

It will support large, multi-sectoral and multi-dimensional research projects. Successful GCF projects are expected to be collaborative in scope, with research teams working cooperatively to accelerate research progress for societal impact.

The Fund is focused on supporting research in priority thematic areas of national interest. As many as 25 grants will be awarded every year, for three years. The Individual Grant Value will range from Rs. 15 million to Rs. 225 million.

Lead Principal Investigators, who will be university faculty members from research-intensive institutions, are eligible to apply for the grant.

The project team may include a consortium of faculty members from multiple university departments and/or multiple universities, private sector participants as well as international partners. The international collaborations are encouraged when the international partner brings a unique added value to the project team

Proposals from academia or faculty members, endorsed by the head of higher education institutions, Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, or Directorates of Research must be submitted through HEC online portal eportal.hec.gov.pk.

Information and details of programs are available at www.hec.gov.pk/site/gcf