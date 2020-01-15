Huawei’s New Faster & Affordable Foldable Phone Comes in March 2020

According to a recent report, Huawei is planning to unveil its 2nd gen folding smartphone, dubbed the Huawei Mate Xs at the MWC 2020. The smartphone, as claimed by the CEO of Huawei Yu Chengdong, will arrive with a better processor i.e., HiSilicon’s Kirin 990 5G SoC and an upgraded hinge system.

Huawei claims that the Mate Xs is easier to manufacture but it will still provide a similar experience if not better. Hence, it will be sold at a lower price tag as compared to Mate X and will be available to a broader consumer base. Apart from this, the easy production and economy of sales will have a positive effect on Huawei from a manufacturing point of view.

Last year, Huawei announced its first foldable smartphone at the MWC, however, the smartphone was not unveiled till the end of 2019. As compared to Mate X, the Mate Xs will reportedly come with a more durable structure, a smaller form factor, a better hinge mechanism and of course, better internals.

Apart from this, rumors of a Huawei foldable smartphone other than the Mate Xs are also making rounds on the internet but, we cannot say anything for sure yet. Stay tuned for more updates.