ICC Annual Awards: Babar Azam Makes It to ICC ODI Team of the Year

After selection in Wisden’s ODI team of the year, Babar Azam has also managed to impress the panelists at the International Cricket Council, making it to their ODI team of 2019.

The team led by Virat Kohli is full of players who starred at the World Cup and it’s a no brainer that ODI team of the year was almost the same as the team of the mega event.

Here’s how it stacks up:

Sr. No. Player Country Role 1 Rohit Sharma India Batsman 2 Shai Hope West Indies Batsman 3 Virat Kohli India Captain, Batsman 4 Babar Azam Pakistan Batsman 5 Kane Willamson New Zealand Batsman 6 Ben Stokes England All-rounder 7 Jos Buttler England Wicket-keeper Batsman 8 Mitchell Starc Australia Bowler 9 Trent Boult New Zealand Bowler 10 Mohammad Shami India Bowler 11 Kuldeep Yadav India Bowler

In other awards, Marnus Labuschagne has won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year, Pat Cummins has won the Test Player of the Year, whereas Rohit Sharma has bagged the ODI Player of the Year award.

Indian captain, Virat Kohli is also chosen as the skipper of the ICC Test Team of 2019 in addition to winning the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award. Scotland’s Kyle Coetzer is the Associate Cricketer of the Year. Richard Illingworth has been adjudged as the best umpire of the year.

