Jazz Tops PTA’s Quality of Service Survey for 4G Speeds

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently released the results of its quarterly Quality of Service (QoS) survey for the 3rd quarter of 2019. This survey was conducted with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in four cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan – between July 2019 and September 2019. The services were tested using the NEMO automated QoS tool.

As per the results, Jazz maintained its position as Pakistan’s fastest 4G network. This was distinguished through the performance of data services by measuring User Data Throughput and Signal Strength as Key Performance Indicators.

If results from 2018 to date are taken into account, they also showcase how Jazz’s 4G network performs consistently nationwide in comparison to other CMOs that seem to be struggling to provide consistent speeds in various areas of the country.

In the QoS survey Q3 2019 results, for its 4G network, Jazz’s data throughput was significantly higher than other CMOs at 21.99 Mbps. This means that users in the test cities receive an average of 21.99 Mbps internet speed via 4G. Similarly, for signal strength on the 4G network, Jazz performed better than other CMOs.

Similarly, Jazz outperformed other CMOs in the same category for the QoS survey in Q2 2019.

In 2018, PTA conducted similar QoS surveys at a total of twenty-seven cities of Pakistan and AJK. Even in those surveys, Jazz was significantly ahead of other CMOs in data throughput on the 4G network.

These results, including three consecutive Speedtest Awards™ by Ookla®, cement Jazz’s 4G network superiority. The company maintains this edge through a robust network of 12,500+ sites, offering seamless coverage to over 1,000 towns and cities in Pakistan via 25,000 km of fiber optic backbone.

Jazz’s Chief Technology Officer Khalid Shehzad said:

The 4G edge we today have is a testament not only to our vision to bridge the digital divide, but also proof of our superiority in terms of technological innovation and consistent service. For the past 25 years, Jazz has always led by example, which is why we serve over 60 million subscribers today.

In continuation of this vision to bridge the digital divide and ensure the provision of innovative technologies, Jazz also successfully conducted 5G trials recently. Although these trials are an attempt to ready the market and bring Pakistan at par with other nations in terms of 5G readiness, they also showcase the technological dominance that the mobile operator enjoys.