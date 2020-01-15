KP Govt Launches E-challan System Under Digital Pakistan Program

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched an E-challan system, one of the first initiatives taken under the Digital Pakistan Program.

According to details, the proposed E-challan system will be implemented across the province including former FATA districts. The E-challan system in different cities will be connected to a central control room.

The E-challan system will record incidents of traffic violations and automatically produce a ticket with details of the lawbreakers, including pictures with registration numbers of the vehicles. Moreover, KP citizens will be notified through an SMS in case of a traffic violation.

Since it came to power, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has taken several steps to digitize Pakistan through the latest technologies. The most notable initiative of all is the ‘Digital Pakistan Program’. Under the program, the latest technologies will be employed for public welfare. Besides, everyday operations at government departments will become paperless and efficient.

Digital Pakistan Program, headed by the former Google employee Tania Aidrus is a program under which Pakistan will not only be transformed into a digital economy, but it would become the industry leader in the global digital market.