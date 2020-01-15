NBP Launches Huawei Pay in Pakistan

National Bank of Pakistan launched NBP ‘Huawei Pay’ powered by UnionPay, an easy and secure way to make payments with your Huawei or Honor Smartphones. Adding UPI Virtualcard to Huawei Pay to make payments with just a tap.

NBP has embarked upon various initiatives that aim to provide multiple digital channels, and this launch is part of the same journey of providing the best products to NBP customers.

In this regard, the ceremony attended by Mr. Tariq Jamali, SEVP/Group Chief, COAG, Mr. Jamal Baquar, SEVP/Group Chief, Corporate & Investment Banking, Mr. Amin Manji, SEVP, Group Chief/CTO, Mr. Imran Zafar Malik, Division Head Digital Banking & Product Development along with Mr. Adam Xiao, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services MEA, Mr. Nadeem Haroon Country Head, UnionPay International and Mr. Ali Abbas Sikandar Chairman, PaysysLabs.

Also speaking at the occasion, Amin Manji, SEVP, Group Chief/CTO, Technology & Digitalization Group, informed that NBP has launched a string of digital products including UPI EMV/Contactless Debit Cards, and Virtual Cards. And that bringing Huawei Pay to Pakistan will give customers the choice of a unique transaction set coupled with NBP’s branches and ATMs across Pakistan.

Representing Huawei Mr.Adam, Managing Director of Huawei Mobile Services MEA, stated that we are excited to launch this fantastic product for our consumers in Pakistan. Huawei Mobile Services aims to bring the latest technologies and services to global consumers, which will allow more people to experience the convenience of the intelligent era and enjoy the joy of technological advancement. Huawei Pay customers can make instant QR and NFC payments in Pakistan through a highly secure platform.

Today, a lot more people are using mobile payment services such as Huawei Pay in their daily life internationally. Enablement of NBP Customers to use Huawei Pay is a strategic milestone to expand globally.