PC Market Grows For the First Time Since 2011

Both IDC and Gartner reported annual growth in PC shipments after seven years of market contraction. These sales were mostly driven by vibrant business demand for Windows 10 upgrades as the support for Windows 7 came to an end.

Reports from Gartner and IDC show different statistics when it comes to the growth of the market. However, as far as the top vendors are concerned, both of them have reported Lenovo first, HP second, and Dell rounding out the top three.

Gartner

According to Gartner, PC shipments grew 2.3% to 70.6 million units in Q4 2019 globally. The top six manufacturers include Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Asus, and Acer. Among these, Apple and Asus saw a decline while the other saw a slight increase. Dell is an exception here, the American based company managed to ship nearly double the PCs as compared to its biggest rivals. However, it is still further behind Lenovo and HP.

Overall, the PC shipments grew 0.6% from 259.8 million to 261.2 million in 2019. Lenovo saw an undisputable annual increase with HP and Dell behind it.

IDC

Based on the report published by IDC on Monday, PC shipments grew 4.8% to 71.8 million units in Q4 2019. Just like Gartner, IDC also concluded that the top five vendors include Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and Acer. Where Apple and Acer saw a slight decline, and the rest of the market soared by 2.3 percent.

According to IDC, the PC market saw a 2.7% increase in shipments from 259.6 million to 266.7 million in 2019. Lenovo, once again, was further ahead and saw the maximum increase.

According to Gartner senior principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa: