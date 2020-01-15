Samsung Galaxy S20+ Shows Up in a Hands-On Video

In the past few weeks, we have seen copious amounts of Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks surfacing on the internet, confirming a number of rumors.

Today, XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach came up with another massive leak, i.e., a hands-on video showing hardware of the S20+ from all angles. Even though the smartphone in the video is the S20+, it gives us enough idea of what the toned-down vanilla S20 and the maxed-out S20 ultra will have in store for us.

Based on the video, it is clear that the smartphone will not come with a headphone jack and it is most likely that Samsung has decided to ditch the 3.5 mm jack in S20 and S20 ultra as well. Apart from this, initially, rumors suggested that the series will boast an optical sensor instead of an ultrasonic one. These rumors were debunked by the video confirming an ultrasonic sensor. According to Qualcomm, the fingerprint sensor is a better version of what we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

The video, credence to the previous leaks and rumors, showed that Samsung’s S20 series will offer a 120Hz refresh rate option. However, this refresh rate will only pair with full HD+ resolution. In case the user selects WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution, the refresh rate will automatically switch to 60 Hz. This is most probably done to preserve the battery life of the device since a higher refresh rate drains the battery at a faster pace.

As far as the display size is concerned, the video only reveals that the smartphone will feature a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, based on speculations, the vanilla S20 will feature a 6.3-inch display while the S20+ and S20 ultra will come with 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively.