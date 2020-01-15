Split Series Against Bangladesh Will Cost Millions to the PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally managed to convince Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to visit Pakistan, however, according to the revised arrangement, the series will be split into three legs.

BCB President, Nazmul Hassan, has claimed that the split series will translate into huge financial losses for PCB. According to the updated schedule, Bangladesh will tour Pakistan for a 3-match T20I series in January, and again for a solitary Test match in February whereas the final leg will constitute the second Test and a one-off ODI in April.

Pakistan is facing a huge financial loss [for hosting us on three occasions] and they offered us to play one T20 [ahead of the Tests] as that will give them some revenue. Their cost has increased a lot as we are going three times and in this little time they cannot do marketing.

Explaining the reason behind the solitary ODI, Nazmul said that it would help them practice while allowing the PCB to earn some revenue.

We needed a practice match and we felt that if we played an ODI then we can practice more [and they can generate some revenue].

The second and third parts of the series will only go ahead if the BCB deems security arrangement is fit.

The government told us to ensure a short stay and what we were saying is exactly written there in the MOU. We will play the Test matches after considering the situation and we are still maintaining it as far as the tour is concerned.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.