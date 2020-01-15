Zong 4G to Offer unlimited Calls to China Under its CPEC Initiative

Zong 4G has become the only network to offer unlimited calls to China. To make international direct dialing to China more convenient, Zong has launched two dynamic call bundles. The China bundles have been developed to suit both pre-paid and post-paid customers and will provide ease to both private and business customers by enabling calls to China at the lowest rates in the industry.

The China bundles offer unlimited calls to China for both prepaid and postpaid customers with a weekly bundle worth Rs. 250+tax for prepaid customers and a monthly bundle worth Rs. 750+tax for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Zong’s Spokesperson said:

Zong has always strived to provide its customers with unmatched and innovative products and services. As the connectivity partner for CPEC, Zong has undertaken many initiatives and the launch of this bundle is in-line with our strategy of connecting both private and corporate customers.

Zong understands the emerging needs of the people working thousands of miles away from home and the dynamic demands of its corporate customers. With its extensive network of over 12500 4G enabled sites, Zong aims to offer its customers the best-in-class connectivity experience.