ARY’s Kashif Abbasi Banned from Appearing on TV

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) has banned renowned TV anchor Kashif Abbasi’s program ‘Off The Record’ on ARY News for sixty days. The host is also banned from appearing at any television show as a host, guest, analyst or an expert.

The channel has also been strictly warned to comply with the orders, or it could face a ban or license revocation by PEMRA, said the notification issued on January 15.

The media watchdog swung into action a day after the Federal Minister for Water Sources, Faisal Vawda, brought an army boot to his show to thrash opposition parties especially the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for supporting the Army Act Amendment Bill.

To conceal their corruption, PML-N’s stance has always been of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do,’ but, when the time came, they gave respect to the boot instead by lying down. From now on, I’ll bring it to every program.

Taking action on the matter, PEMRA condemned Vawda’s frivolous and derogatory remarks that demeaned a state institution. It also criticized the Abbasi for not intervening to stop the act.

The host rather took the entire incident casually and kept smiling/cherishing such occurrence.

Such an action is a clear violation of sections 3(I)(e,j), 4(7)(b), 4(10), 5, 13 and 17 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015 read with Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.