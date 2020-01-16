Election Commission Suspends 5 Federal Ministers & 313 Other MNAs & MPAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 318 lawmakers, including several federal ministers for not submitting relevant details.

The suspended legislators will be banned from attending any parliament session, standing committee meetings, or legislative activities.

Among those suspended are Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Other prominent lawmakers from the government ranks include Sadaqat Abbasi, former health minister Aamir Kiyani, Sanaullah Musti Khel, Farrukh Habib, Raja Riaz, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, and Alamgir Khan.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Chaudhary Barjees Tahir are also among the suspended parliamentarians.

As per ECP notification, 70 lawmakers of the National Assembly, 12 Senators, 115 MPAs from Punjab, 40 from of Sindh, 60 from K-P, and 21 members of the Balochistan Assembly have been suspended.