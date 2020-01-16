Fake Sub-Inspector Who Copied Salman Khan Arrested in Lahore

Confidence is the key to everything, isn’t it? Well, maybe not all, but it gets plenty of things done!

Have you ever wondered why Salman Khan has been a massive hit in Bollywood? No points for guessing. It’s nothing but confidence, certainly not acting skills, that have kept him going.

Salman Khan definitely has a huge fan following in Pakistan as well and his famous Chulbul Pandey look seems to have impressed this local from Lahore. To be honest, his acting skills have impressed me more than Salman Khan ever could.

Lahore Police has finally arrested an impersonator who has been using his fake uniform to get his work done from different government organizations.

Disguising as a Sub-Inspector, Mudassir has also been seen in different local Police stations. His pictures are currently making rounds on social media and you won’t get a slight hint whether he’s a real cop or not. Unless you see him behind the bars in his uniform.

See it for yourself:

And, now the anticlimax:

That’s not all. The responses to one of the tweets are going to crack you up. And these responses sum up the state of our Police.

لازمی ودری اور بوٹوں سے پکڑا گیا ھو گا کہ اتنے صاف ستھرے 😂 — Khalid Mahmood (@Khalidmahmood96) January 14, 2020

Or probably because of fitness level. — Imran MujeebSiddiqui (@SSGPA1) January 15, 2020

ماشاءاللہ ویسے جعلی اصلی سے بھی زیادہ چمک رہا — Saleem Nawaz (@SaleemSahafi52) January 15, 2020

جو لوگ کمیشن کا پیپر پاس نہیں کر پاتے ! مگر پولیس میں افسری کا شوق رکھتے! ایسا کرتے — Zahie Cheema (@cheemassahib) January 15, 2020

بڑی ہمت والا تھا۔😂 — Zahida Rahim (@zahida_rahim) January 15, 2020

یہ تو چُل بُل پانڈے لگ رہے ہیں، ۔۔۔ — Dr Khalil Ahmad (@khalilkf) January 14, 2020

بھائی کا کانفڈنس چیک کریں — Khalid Mahmood (@Khalidmahmood96) January 14, 2020

جیل وچ وی فوٹو پورے پروٹوکول نال بنوائی اے — نظریاتی ایلچی (@talhaarain20) January 15, 2020

Veeray ena saaf inspector vekh k tohanoo shuk nae paya?😂 — Aaam Aadmi 🥭 (@Mango_Man_) January 15, 2020

اِس کو جیل میں رکھنا بڑی زیادتی ہے ویسے 😎😎😁😁 @HASSANSYED8 — Maleeha Sajjad Naqvi (@Aasil_Hussain) January 15, 2020

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.