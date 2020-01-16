Huawei P40 To Feature a Samsung-Like Design [Leak]

Last month, we saw Pixel-4 like (black renders on a black background) renders of Huawei’s upcoming flagship duo, the P40, and P40 Pro. Whilst the renders gave us a vague idea of what to expect from the premium set of smartphones, it was not very detailed. This time around, new renders of the Huawei P40 have surfaced on the internet giving us a pretty clear view of what the smartphone has in store for Huawei fans.

At the back, the renders from 91mobiles show a rectangular camera bump housing a triple sensor camera setup. According to analysts, this new trend will be followed by most of the flagships launched in 2020. On the front, we see a pill-shaped punch hole for the dual sensor selfie camera. The screen will most likely measure 6.1 or 6.2-inches diagonally. Moreover, Huawei has disappointingly ditched the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Renders of the P40 Pro, on the other hand, are not public yet, but if rumors are to be believed, it will come with an added camera sensor and will be powered by the Kirin 990 chipset. The P40 Pro is expected to come with support for a 5G connectivity as well.

The Duo, as announced by Huawei’s CEO last month, will make its way to the market by March 2020.