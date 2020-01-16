Islamabad Airport Gets 19 Baby Care Rooms

Following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set up nineteen baby care rooms at the New Islamabad International Airport.

These rooms have been established to facilitate families traveling with children. The rooms have been arranged at the national and international departure and arrival lounges of the airport.

The baby care rooms are equipped with all the facilities in line with the needs of children and their mothers.

The development has come just days after a 4 years old girl died after falling from a Level III escalator of the airport. The girl slipped from her mother’s lap who was carrying her from Level II to Level III.

The girl named Anaya Akbar received severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

The Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, had announced to take mandatory steps to make the escalators safe.