Islamabad, Rawalpindi to Introduce Double-Decker Buses

In order to promote the culture of the Potohar region, the government has decided to launch double-decker buses in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The bus service is set to be launched next month in February, which will be operated by the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP).

According to reports, the buses will operate from Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsabad and will take the tourists to the Constitution Avenue through Shakarparian.

This news was confirmed by Punjab’s Chief Minister’s Adviser on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mehmood.

He further informed us that only one bus will be operated in the beginning and the local people can also benefit from this service.

It was also revealed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was contacted by the TDCP to create a terminal at Faisal Mosque and also provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to run the buses.

Asif Mehmood further stated: