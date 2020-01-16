Kashan Hasan Takes Over as CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has appointed Kashan Hasan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its Pakistan business. Kashan will be spearheading the health business with immediate effect. Kashan has been associated with RB for the last 12 years, serving in various successful leadership roles across the globe in Pakistan, UK, South Africa, Egypt and the Middle East.

In his most recent role, he was serving as the Regional Sales Director for the Hygiene Home business for the MENA region.

This announcement comes as RB Pakistan Limited evolves into the next stage of strategic development and accelerated growth. In this new role, Kashan will be leading the company towards expansion within the country and strengthening its position in the market, while driving the business through its purpose-led brands. He will also be the key leading force behind RB Pakistan’s social vision and commitment of “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” (powered by the Company’s leading brand, Dettol) for a cleaner and healthier Pakistan.

Talking about his new role, Kashan stated, “RB Pakistan is committed to contribute to Pakistan through our leading health and hygiene brands for our consumers and the social impact we have achieved by reaching millions across the country. Pakistan is a very important market for RB with big potential for growth, I will be ensuring that we stay ahead of the game and focus on providing innovative solutions for our consumers to put health in their own hands, in true RB spirit.”

Kashan Hasan brings in over 18 years of leadership and management experience across various industries including consumer goods, consumer durables, consumer health, hygiene, home, food and confectionery. As a Sales and Marketing professional he brings in a diverse experience in Sales, Trade Marketing, Key Account Management, and Customer and Consumer Marketing.

RB Pakistan Limited is a consumer healthcare and goods company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sales of leading brands like Dettol, Veet, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Disprin, and Durex. It is a subsidiary of the Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, a global consumer goods leader in health, hygiene and home products, headquartered in the UK and with operations in over 60 countries.